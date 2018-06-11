Unknown Mortal Orchestra on Traveling Around the World to Record New Album Sex & Food

He also talks to Kyle Meredith about getting mysteriously attacked outside a bar in Portland a few weeks ago.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra frontman and guitarist Ruban Nielson talks to Kyle Meredith about his band’s new album, Sex & Food, and how recording took place in locations around the world, including Iceland, Vietnam, and Mexico City. He also details being mysteriously attacked outside a Portland bar a few weeks ago, comments on American culture from a New Zealand perspective, and discusses trying to write a non-cheesy children’s song.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Rate the series now via iTunes.

