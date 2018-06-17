Vampire Weekend perform debut album in full: Watch

Vampire Weekend, photo by Heather Kaplan

It’s been 10 years since Vampire Weekend first melted the hearts of both critics and fans with their self-titled debut. And yet, it’s been roughly half that time since we last heard anything new from the New York outfit (see: 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City). That all changes soon as singer-songwriter Ezra Koenig insists he’s standing at the endzone on their long-awaited followup and they have some crucial festival gigs lined up.

Tonight, following a couple of warm-up gigs at the Largo in Los Angeles, the group finally made its proper return at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, CA. Despite being moments away from their new LP, Koenig and co. relished the past by opening the set with a full performance of their 2008 self-titled debut, going from “Mansard Roof” all the way to “Wolcott”. Jealous? No worries. One of their fans captured most of it.

Watch below and consult the full setlist shortly after.

Setlist:

Mansard Roof

Oxford Comma

A-Punk

Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa

M79

Campus

Bryn

One (Blake’s Got a New Face)

I Stand Corrected

Walcott

The Kids Don’t Stand a Chance

White Sky

Step