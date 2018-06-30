Vic Mensa goes deep on depression, drug addiction, and death on new song, “10K Problems”: Stream

Vic Mensa, photo by Ben Kaye

Damn, Vic Mensa just dropped a whirlwind of a new song. “10K Problems” finds the Chicago rapper digging deep into his own struggles, which, per the song, run the gamut from mental illness to drug addiction to his own “survivor’s guilt” in the wake of so much death.

“Niggas asking where I been at, I gotta recap it/ Relapsing D-R-U-G habits/ Tryin’ move forward, depression been holding me backwards / Recovery ain’t a straight line,” Mensa raps over steady, no-frills beat. Elsewhere, he laments critics’ responses to 2017’s The Autobiography, name-checks Complex for “feeding my demons,” and says he was extorted for $10,000.

Maybe the most heartbreaking moment on an utterly devastating track finds Mensa revealing that his father was paralyzed following neck surgery. “It’s a painful process watching your parents die,” he says bluntly.

Hear it below:

Earlier this month, Mensa shared another new song, “Reverse”, featuring G-Eazy and Mashmello, and also dropped a scorching freestyle on Power 106’s L.A. Leakers. He also teamed up with G.O.O.D. MUSIC signee Valee for new song “Dim Sum”.