Vince Vaughn arrested for drunk driving and resisting arrest

Vince Vaughn in Brawl In Cell Block 99

Vince Vaughn might’ve spent a bit too much time brawling in Cell Block 99, as Entertainment Weekly reports that the 48-year-old actor has just been taken into police custody on suspicions of drunk driving and resisting arrest.

Per TMZ, Vaughn’s arrest occurred at early Sunday in Manhattan Beach, CA, where he remained in custody until just before 7 a.m. Vaughn was booked and cited for misdemeanor DUI and obstruction, while his passenger was booked for obstruction and public intoxication. Apparently, the pair were uncooperative when stopped at a checkpoint, refusing to get out of their vehicle. If charged, this would mark Vaughn’s first DUI offense.

They’ve also released his mug shot, which finds the actor looking surprisingly chipper.

