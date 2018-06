Arctic Monkeys (Kimberley Ross), Childish Gambino (Ben Kaye), Marilyn Manson (Philip Cosores)

New Orleans’ Voodoo Experience has revealed its 2018 lineup. The annual music festival returns to City Park from October 26th-28th.

Arctic Monkeys, Mumford and Sons, and Childish Gambino top this year’s lineup. Other notable acts include A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Modest Mouse, Janelle Monáe, Ty Dolla $ign, Goldlink, Lizzo, Big Thief, White Repeaer, Sunflower Bean, Ravyn Lenae, Tinashe, and more.

Tickets, including three-day GA and VIP passes, are now on sale via the festival’s website.