Watch the trailer for Steve McQueen’s star-studded heist thriller Widows

Widows

Wanna feel old? It’s already been five years since 12 Years a Slave. But don’t stroll too far down memory lane because director Steve McQueen is back, baby, and he’s returning with unshakeable star power. His latest is called Widows, a heist thriller in the vein of Michael Mann that finds McQueen teaming up with Gone Girl juggernaut Gillian Flynn and a cast of, oh, pretty much everyone and their mother.

From Viola Davis to Colin Farrell, Carrie Coon to Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya to Michelle Rodriguez, Robert Duvall to Jacki Weaver, this sucker is brimming with A-listers. Judging from the first trailer, which just hit online this morning, we’re in for a pretty manic, harrowing, and emotional experience, one that should take the genre back to its formidable roots. Watch the trailer below.

Widows hits theaters November 16th via 20th Century Fox. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

“From Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) comes a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption. Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Oscar winner Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. Widows also stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Lukas Haas and Brian Tyree Henry.