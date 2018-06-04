Watch the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria, featuring Thom Yorke’s first-ever film score

Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria remake

Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the Italian horror classic Suspiria arrives in theaters November 2nd, with a digital release to follow via Amazon Prime. In anticipation, the first teaser trailer has been unveiled.

The cult classic enters on a dance academy in which a violent, malevolent presence is at work. Guadagnino’s version will star Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, and Chloë Grace Moretz, along with Jessica Harper, who played the lead in Dario Argento’s 1977 original. The music for the film was created Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, marking his first-ever film score.

In the film, Johnson plays a young American ballerina named Susie Bannion, who “travels to the prestigious Markos Tanz Company in Berlin in the year 1977. She arrives just as one of the Company’s members, Patricia (played by Moretz), has disappeared under mysterious circumstances. As Susie makes extraordinary progress under the guidance of Madame Blanc (Swinton), the Company’s revolutionary artistic director, she befriends another dancer, Sara (Goth), who shares her suspicions that the Matrons, and the Company itself, may be harboring a dark and menacing secret.”

Suspiria marks Guadagnino’s first film since the magnetic Call Me By Your Name, which ranked fourth on our list of the best films of 2017. As it happens, the original also appears on our list of the best films of 1977.