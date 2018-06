Weezer cover "Africa" on Jimmy Kimmel Live

At the urging of fans, Weezer recently released a cover of Africa’s “Toto”. It ended up becoming the band’s highest-charting song in nearly a decade (!). Last night, Rivers Cuomo and co. took to Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their cover live for the first time, and they were joined by a very special guest: Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro. Catch the replay below.

Weezer also stuck around to play their classic original, “Buddy Holly”: