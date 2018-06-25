“Weird Al” Yankovic uploads recordings of all 77 shows from “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”

"Weird Al" Yankovic, photo by Ben Kaye

The Grateful Dead, Pearl Jam, Phish, Bruce Springsteen, Wilco, Ryan Adams, all artists who have a long history of storied bootlegs. Now, you can toss “Weird Al” Yankovic into the mix as the comedian has gone ahead and uploaded all 77 performances from his recent “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” to Stitcher. Don’t worry about the quality, either, as every show has been professionally mixed and mastered.

Ever the comic, Yankovic tweeted the news with a nice bit about Beyoncé:

ALL 77 SHOWS of my Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour are available for streaming RIGHT NOW on Stitcher Premium (use promo code WEIRD for a one-month free trial). #YourMoveBeyonce https://t.co/qG5HDGrQdY — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 24, 2018

“The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” saw “Weird Al” opting for a “no frills” set with an “Unplugged vibe,” as he performed almost exclusively original songs — not the parodies that have featured heavily in his past shows. That said, each concert did feature a unique cover ranging from Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” to Tom Petty’s “Refugee” to Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” to Foo Fighters’ “This is a Call”. He recently shared a supercut featuring all 77 cover songs from the tour.

