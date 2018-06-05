Wild Nothing announces new album, Indigo, shares “Letting Go”: Stream

When last we heard from Wild Nothing, the venerable dream pop project of Jack Tatum had contributed a new song, “Begin Again”, to last year’s anti-Trump Our First 100 Days compilation. It marked Tatum’s first release since 2016’s Life of Pause, which is now getting a proper follow-up with new LP Indigo. It arrives on August 31st via Captured Tracks.
After building a wealth of demos, Tatum recorded the album at Hollywood’s Sunset Sound, recruiting drummer Cam Allen and guitarist Benji Lysaght to track the record live while Tatum played bass. The result was then molded and repurposed by producer Jorge Elbrecht (Japanese Breakfast, Ariel Pink) in Denver before Tatum added the finishing touches at LA’s Glassell Park studio.
“I wanted it to sound like a classic studio record, as close as I could get it there. It just boils down to me wanting to fit into some larger narrative, musically, in terms of these artists I love,” Tatum says in a press release. “I think about how my music will age. Ideas of ‘timeless’ are going to be different—so if Indigo is not timeless then it’s at least ‘out of time.’”
Accompanying the announcement is Indigo’s lead single, “Letting Go”, which pair’s the band’s signature blend of enveloping synths with a rousing, anthemic chorus that rides along Tatum’s yearning, empathic vocals. Stream it below.
Wild Nothing will also hit the road this fall for an expansive North American tour. See the dates, as well as Indigo’s artwork and tracklist, below.
Indigo Artwork:
Indigo Tracklist:
01. Letting Go
02. Oscillation
03. Partners In Motion
04. Wheel of Misfortune
05. Shallow Water
06. Through Windows
07. The Closest Thing To Living
08. Dollhouse
09. Canyon on Fire
10. Flawed Translation
11. Bend
Wild Nothing 2018 Tour Dates:
10/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/30 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver
11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/02 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/04 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/06 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
11/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
11/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale Nightclub
11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/I18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club