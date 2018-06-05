Wild Nothing announces new album, Indigo, shares “Letting Go”: Stream

Wild Nothing, photo by Cara Robbins

When last we heard from Wild Nothing, the venerable dream pop project of Jack Tatum had contributed a new song, “Begin Again”, to last year’s anti-Trump Our First 100 Days compilation. It marked Tatum’s first release since 2016’s Life of Pause, which is now getting a proper follow-up with new LP Indigo. It arrives on August 31st via Captured Tracks.

After building a wealth of demos, Tatum recorded the album at Hollywood’s Sunset Sound, recruiting drummer Cam Allen and guitarist Benji Lysaght to track the record live while Tatum played bass. The result was then molded and repurposed by producer Jorge Elbrecht (Japanese Breakfast, Ariel Pink) in Denver before Tatum added the finishing touches at LA’s Glassell Park studio.

“I wanted it to sound like a classic studio record, as close as I could get it there. It just boils down to me wanting to fit into some larger narrative, musically, in terms of these artists I love,” Tatum says in a press release. “I think about how my music will age. Ideas of ‘timeless’ are going to be different—so if Indigo is not timeless then it’s at least ‘out of time.’”

Accompanying the announcement is Indigo’s lead single, “Letting Go”, which pair’s the band’s signature blend of enveloping synths with a rousing, anthemic chorus that rides along Tatum’s yearning, empathic vocals. Stream it below.

Wild Nothing will also hit the road this fall for an expansive North American tour. See the dates, as well as Indigo’s artwork and tracklist, below.

Indigo Artwork:

Indigo Tracklist:

01. Letting Go

02. Oscillation

03. Partners In Motion

04. Wheel of Misfortune

05. Shallow Water

06. Through Windows

07. The Closest Thing To Living

08. Dollhouse

09. Canyon on Fire

10. Flawed Translation

11. Bend

Wild Nothing 2018 Tour Dates:

10/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/30 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver

11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/02 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/04 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/06 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

11/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

11/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale Nightclub

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/I18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club