Willow Watch: Behind-the-Scenes & Beyond the Film

Welcome to Willow Watch! State of the the Empire‘s spin-off podcast dedicated to the 1988 Lucasfilm fantasy epic Willow – In which breaking news comes in all sizes, and obsessive fandom is the greatest magic of all.

If you think you’ve got the world and characters of Willow all figured out – it’s time to forget all you know, or think you know.

Lethal fishboys, deathbears, sorceress love triangles, and shocking backstories abound as we dig into the film’s deleted scenes, the extra context of the novelization, and the universe-expanding sourcebook. We also look to Moebius’ concept art for Willow, props and production notes revealing what might have been, the animated series that never happened, and the television show that Lucas himself teased.

Willow is a film that builds a big world out of small perspectives – working magic that larger fantasy epics struggle to, even with modern effects. The further down the Nelwyn mine we go, the richer and more exciting the movie becomes. Hear us dramatically recreate tale of how Sorsha chose the sword over sorcery, and indulge in awesome character expansion for unsung heroes like Vohnkar and even get some charisma stats on Lug. (“Wanna breed?”)

