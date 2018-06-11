Win newly announced Get Out soundtrack deluxe vinyl edition

Get Out vinyl

Coming from the depths of the Sunken Place, Waxwork Records has announced its latest horror movie soundtrack deluxe reissue. This Friday, June 15th, Waxwork will release composer Michael Abels’ score to one of 2017’s greatest films, Get Out, marking the first time the OST has been presented in any physical format.

Presented in deluxe double-LP format, Abels’ Get Out score will be pressed to “Garden Party” green marbled 180-gram vinyl. Inside the satin coated gatefold jacket will be a printed insert with exclusive liner notes by the film’s Oscar-winning writer/director Jordan Peele, in which he explains how he worked with Abels to use “distinctly black voices harmonically creating an unnatural sound.” All of this will feature new artwork by artist Leslie Herman.

While you can order the soundtrack for yourself beginning Friday, we’re going to give you a head start on other fans. Consequence of Sound is giving away one (1) copy of Waxwork’s Get Out deluxe vinyl reissue. To enter, simply fill out the form below. Note: If you don’t see the widget below, click here.

Get Out OST Deluxe Vinyl Artwork: