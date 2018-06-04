Woody Allen believes he should be the “poster boy” for the #MeToo movement

Woody Allen

Since #MeToo launched, the international movement has helped expose perpetrators of sexual harassment and assault, from high-level Hollywood magnets to record label honchos. Even with all that they’ve already accomplished, Woody Allen thinks they could use a little branding boost. Better yet, he thinks he can help with that: Allen believes he should be “the poster boy” for the #MeToo movement.

Allen, who has faced serious sexual misconduct allegations in the past, explained his brilliant idea in a new interview with Argentinian news outlet Periodismo Para Todos (via Variety). What makes him qualified to be the face of such an important entity, you wonder? Well, according to Allen, his glowing track record speaks for itself — out of the hundreds of actresses he’s worked with, no one has ever accused him of being inappropriate, and he’d like a gold star for that achievement.

“I should be the poster boy for the Me Too movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one — big ones, famous ones, ones starting out — have ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.” This is how low the bar has been set — men demand recognition for NOT being sexual predators. OK.

In the same discussion, Allen also addressed the past allegations against him. In the ’90s, Mia Farrow accused him of molesting their adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Although investigations eventually turned up no evidence of wrongdoing, and the director himself has repeatedly denied the claims against him, Dylan’s brother, Ronan Farrow, maintains Allen is guilty.

Speaking to Periodismo Para Todos, Allen maintained his innocence and took offense with being associated alongside disgraced Hollywood figures like Harvey Weinstein. “People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse — and I, who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people,” he said.

“This is something that had been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue,” Allen continued. “And that was the end and I’ve gone on with my life. “

First the #MeToo “witch hunt” concerns, and now this? I’m not sure who is Allen’s press person, but — despite what Alec Baldwin might be advising — you ought to tell your client to look up the phrase “tone-deaf” in the dictionary.