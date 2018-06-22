Mother of XXXTentacion reveals the rapper was expecting a child

XXXTentacion

Before he was shot and killed earlier this week, XXXTentacion was an expecting father. The mother of the late rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, revealed the news on Instagram, posting an image of a sonogram with the caption, “He left us a final gift.”

The identity of the mother is not known, though a publicist confirmed the pregnancy to Billboard.

XXXTentacion was killed outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Monday afternoon. Authorities believe his murder was the result of an attempted armed robbery by three men. Earlier today, it was revealed that one of those men, 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach, Florida, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder without premeditation.