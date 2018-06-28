XXXTentacion’s “SAD!” music video gets posthumous release: Watch

XXXTentacion (née Jahseh Onfroy) was shot and killed in South Florida last week, and today a music video for his single “SAD!” has been shared in his honor. In an eerie coincidence, the clip, which was written by the troubled rapper before his passing, finds him wrestling with his deceased self at a funeral.

He also confronts a creature called Gekyume, which, according to Urban Dictionary, is a word invented by the rapper that indicates a “different state” or “next” universe of thought. Gekyume manifests as a Grim Reaper type in the clip, posing a number of questions to X while also encouraging him to cast aside negative energy, spread love, and “change the overall cycle of energy we are digesting.”

JMP directed the video, which you can watch below.

Soon after X’s death, Dedrick D. Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the crime, and earlier this week another man, 22-year old Robert Allen, was named as a person of interest. On Wednesday, an open casket memorial was held for X in Sunrise, FL. The rapper was due to become a father before his passing.