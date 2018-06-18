XXXTentacion shot in South Florida: Report

Scene of XXXTentacion shooting

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot outside a South Florida shopping center on Monday, according to TMZ.

His condition is unclear, but witnesses on the scene told TMZ that he had no pulse.

Xxxtentacion just got Rob and shot and I think he’s dead pic.twitter.com/3u52lVRhvs — IongetTied (@Ndee93) June 18, 2018

Hailing from Plantation, Florida, XXXTentacion (née Jahseh Onfroy) first found success on Soundcloud, which he parlayed into a multi-million dollar rap contract with Capitol Record. His debut album, 17, released in August 2017, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Album Charts. Just six months later, he dropped his sophomore album, ?, to even greater success. The album went No. 1 in the US, thanks in part to his highest-charting single to date, “Sad!”, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 100.

Despite his meteoric rise in hip-hop, XXXTentacion was synonymously known for his lengthy legal trouble. In October 2016, he was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. In December, XXXTentacion was hit with an additional felony charges for witness tampering.

This is a developing story…