Yo La Tengo offer up raucous cover of Neil Young’s “Time Fades Away”: Stream

Yo La Tengo, photo by Colin McLaughlin

Yo La Tengo have contributed a sprawling, noisy cover of Neil Young’s “Time Fades Away” to Spotify’s Singles series. They’ve also announced a new batch of tour dates in support of this year’s new album, There’s a Riot Going On.

Along with several domestic and European festivals, the band will play Buffalo, Detroit, St. Louis, and Dallas, among others, this fall. They’ll also be trekking to Japan for a trio of shows in Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo.

See the full list of dates below, and hear their Young cover below with a new rendition of There’s a Riot Going On’s “Shades of Blue”.

Yo La Tengo 2018 Tour Dates:

06/28 – New York, NY @ Liberty Belle Riverboat

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Badesøen Festival

08/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Sommer in Altona

08/27 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornrosje

08/29 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

08/30-09/02 – Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

08/30-09/02 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival

09/09 – New York, NY @ OctFest

09/11 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

09/12 – Kingston, NY @ BSP

09/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

09/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/17 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/18 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

09/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/08 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro

10/09 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro

10/10 – Tokyo, JP @ Tsutaya O-East