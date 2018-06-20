Yo La Tengo offer up raucous cover of Neil Young’s “Time Fades Away”: Stream

Yo La Tengo have contributed a sprawling, noisy cover of Neil Young’s “Time Fades Away” to Spotify’s Singles series. They’ve also announced a new batch of tour dates in support of this year’s new album, There’s a Riot Going On.
Along with several domestic and European festivals, the band will play Buffalo, Detroit, St. Louis, and Dallas, among others, this fall. They’ll also be trekking to Japan for a trio of shows in Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo.
See the full list of dates below, and hear their Young cover below with a new rendition of There’s a Riot Going On’s “Shades of Blue”.
Yo La Tengo 2018 Tour Dates:
06/28 – New York, NY @ Liberty Belle Riverboat
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Badesøen Festival
08/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Sommer in Altona
08/27 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornrosje
08/29 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
08/30-09/02 – Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
08/30-09/02 – Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival
09/09 – New York, NY @ OctFest
09/11 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
09/12 – Kingston, NY @ BSP
09/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
09/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/17 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/18 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford
09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
09/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/08 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro
10/09 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro
10/10 – Tokyo, JP @ Tsutaya O-East