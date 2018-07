070 Shake

O70 Shake, the breakout star of Kanye West’s Wyoming Sessions, has unveiled a brand new solo single called “Accusations”. Take a listen below.

“Accusations” marks 070 Shake’s first release since her Glitter EP, which surfaced back in March. She recently supported the EP with videos for “Mirrors” and “I Laugh When I’m With Friends and Sad When I’m Alone”. She also featured on “Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes” off Kanye’s ye, as well as on Pusha T’s Daytona and Nas’ Nasir.