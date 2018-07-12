2018 Emmy nominations revealed: Game of Thrones, The Americans, The Handmaid’s Tale lead the way

Emmy Awards

Celebrating the best in television, the 2018 Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, September 17th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on CBS. Saturday Night Live cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the event.

See the notable nominees below; you can find the complete list on the Emmys’ website.

Best Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Americans (FX)

The Crown (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Batmean (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowde (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Bill Hader (Barry)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Isa Rae (Insecure)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Keenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Best Limited Series

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Godless (Netflix)

Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Chris Superstar)

Jesse Plemmons (Black Mirror: USS Callister)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (Law and Order SVU: The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson ( American Horror Story: Cult )

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a TV Movie

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Letitia Wright (Black Mirror: Black Museum)

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daly Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)