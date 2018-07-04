Emmy-winning Sopranos director Alan Taylor to helm David Chase’s prequel, The Many Saints of Newark

The Sopranos, HBO

Alan Taylor is a director who is very good at making quality television. He directed Game of Thrones’ excellent “Beyond the Wall” last season, and has also overseen episodes of Deadwood, Boardwalk Empire, Sex and the City, and just about every other HBO series. When it comes to features, however, Taylor is decidedly less consistent, as he’s the guy behind Thor: The Dark World (maybe the MCU’s worst, which is saying a lot) and Teminator: Genysis, on which co-star Emilia Clarke says Taylor was “eaten and chewed up.” She added, “He didn’t have a good time. No one had a good time.”

Well, here’s hoping he has a good time on his next project, as we’re all hoping it’ll turn out better than his last two features. For New Line, Taylor will direct The Many Saints of Newark, a Sopranos prequel written by creator David Chase and Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner. Taylor also directed a number of Sopranos episodes, and even won an Emmy back in 2007 for his work on the trailblazing mob series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set “in the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s, when African-Americans and Italians in New Jersey were at each other’s throats and, among the gangsters of each group, it became lethal.” It’s also been confirmed that some “fan-favorite Sopranos characters” will pop up, and Junior, we’re looking in your direction.