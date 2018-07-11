Alessia Cara celebrates 22nd birthday with new single “A Little More”: Stream

Alessia Cara, photo by Brick Howze

Alessia Cara turns 22 today, and she’s marking the occasion with a new single called “A Little More”. The track, which follows last month’s “Growing Pains”, is expected to appear on her upcoming sophomore album.

Here, Cara strips away any pop sheen in exchange for a minimalist, acoustic sound. “Hey Mister, knock on my door/ I’m sorry that I’ve been emotions galore,” she sings, her vulnerability on display. “Am I crazy for wanting a little bit more? A little more of you.”

According to a post on Instagram, Cara wrote “A Little More” in her basement. She also self-produced the track.

Take a listen below via its official music video.

Cara’s new album, titled The Pains of Growing, is due out sometime this fall. It follows her breakthrough 2015 record, Know It All , which helped her score a coveted Best New Artist win at the Grammys earlier this year.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will perform on tonight’s episode of Late Show with Stephen Colbert.