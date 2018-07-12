Alessia Cara performs “Growing Pains” on Colbert: Watch

Alessia Cara on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert

As if releasing new song “A Little More” weren’t festive enough, birthday girl Alessia Cara spent Wednesday evening at the Ed Sullivan Theatre. The pop/R&B singer, who just turned 22, treated Colbert audience members to an alluring performance of “Growing Pains”, the lead single off her upcoming sophomore album.

Much like her recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Cara was outfitted in the same kind of oversized suit featured in the track’s corresponding artwork and lyric video. She was also backed by a trio of singers also donning similar garb. Oftentimes, Cara kept her eyes shut while singing (“I don’t know why I can’t see the end, is it over yet?”), summoning a kind of intense intimacy usually reserved for smaller clubs instead of millions of viewers.

Catch the replay below.

The Best New Artist Grammy winner is expected to drop her new album, The Pains of Growing, sometime this fall.