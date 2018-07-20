Alice in Chain’s Jerry Cantrell shares solo track “Setting Sun”: Stream

Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains

DC Entertainment is back with another entry in its ongoing series of solo songs inspired by the recently released graphic novel, Dark Nights: Metal: Deluxe Edition. This time, DC has snatched guitarist Jerry Cantrell away from Alice in Chains to deliver a track called “Setting Sun”.

Chugging along hard-strummed guitars and thudding, steady percussion, “Setting Sun” was produced by Mike Elizondo and Tyler Bates. That pair has worked on every track to come out of the comic-based project, including “Red Death” from Mastodon’s Brann Dailor, Deftones singer Chino Moreno’s “Brief Exchange”, and Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells’ “War Cry”. Check out the latest offering below.

Alice in Chains are gearing up for the release of their first album in five years, Rainier Fog, on August 24th. In addition to sharing lead single “The One You Know” and its follow-up “So Far Under”, the band announced a healthy summer and fall tour schedule.