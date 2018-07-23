Alita: Battle Angel’s breathtaking action is on full display in the sci-fi epic’s new trailer: Watch

Alita: Battle Angel

Following this presentation at San Diego Comic Con this weekend, James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez, and Rosa Salazar conducted an online Q&A this morning in support of the trio’s forthcoming film adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s manga series Battle Angel Alita, a project Cameron has been developing for more than 15 years. Along with the Q&A came a striking, action-heavy new trailer.

Here, we’re given more context regarding Alita’s journey, as well as her relationships with both Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz), the scientist who brought her back to life, and Mahershala Ali’s Vector, who reveals she embodies technology that’s been lost for more than 300 years. A series of metal-clad baddies, including Ed Skrein’s Zapan, square off against Alita in the trailer, offering a look at the film’s seamless integration of live-action and sumptuous CGI.

Cameron’s previously said the film tells the “spine story” of the first four installments of the manga, and, in the Q&A, revealed that he has plans to “keep the story going” should the film do well. He also adds that the Alita universe is “bigger in a way” than his beloved Avatar series, calling the story “interplanetary.”

Cameron adapted the script with Laeta Kalogridis and Rodriguez, who is also directing. Jennifer Connelly, Jackie Earle Haley, and Casper Van Dien (!) co-star.

Alita: Battle Angel opens on December 21st. See the trailer below.