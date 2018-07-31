alt-J share video for “In Cold Blood” remix feat. Pusha-T and Twin Shadow: Watch

alt-J, Pusha-T, and Twin Shadow's "In Cold Blood" video

alt-J announced earlier this month that they’d be releasing Reduxer, a remix album of 2017’s Relaxer, on September 28th. Our first preview of the release came back in May when the British indie rockers premiered a new version of “In Cold Blood” featuring Pusha-T and Twin Shadow on Colbert. Today, they’re back with the wild music video for the redux.

Directed and created by digital artists osea.n, the “In Cold Blood” clip transports Pusha to an angular, psychedelic digital world. Wearing what’s quickly become his (and Jeff Goldblum’s) iconic shirt, the faceless rapper makes his way through a dark computer generated landscape in search of a giant floating crystal which seems to be his exit from this video game universe. Take a look below.

In related news, Pusha-T has canceled a number of dates on his upcoming tour in support of DAYTONA. No official reason has been given, though venues have mentioned scheduling conflicts and “unforeseen circumstances” in their statements regarding the shows.

Find the G.O.O.D. Music head’s adjusted tour schedule below.

Pusha-T 2018 Tour Dates:

07/31 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks

08/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave

08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

08/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall *

08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

08/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

08/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

08/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundtage

08/20 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

08/22 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^

08/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

08/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

08/28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Press Room

08/31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

10/13-14 – Oakland, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival

12/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Musikkens Hus

12/10 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

12/12 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

* = w/ Valee and Sheck Wes

^ = w/ Valee