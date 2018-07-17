alt-J announce new Reduxer remix album, featuring Pusha-T, Danny Brown, and more

Alt-J

In May 2017, British indie rockers alt-J let loose their third studio album, Relaxer. Now, just a little over a year later, they’ve announced a remix album of Relaxer comprised of new interpretations and prominent guests from the hip-hop and R&B world.

Titled Reduxer, this new collection finds alt-J reworking Relaxer’s 11 original tracks with the assistance of talent like Pusha-T and Danny Brown. Twin Shadow, Goldlink, Rejjie Snow, and The Alchemist also leave their mark on the remix LP.

Last month, alt-J debuted one of the updated tracks, a version of “In Cold Blood” featuring Pusha-T and Twin Shadow. To coincide with the album news, a second preview has been shared. It’s a rendition of “Deadcrush” with additional vocals from Danny Brown and extra production work by The Alchemist and Trooko.

Take a listen below.

Reduxer hits stores September 28th. Shortly after its release, alt-J will play a series of shows in the UK. Find those dates below the album artwork and full tracklist.

Reduxer Artwork:



Reduxer Tracklist:

01. 3WW (feat. Little Simz) (OTG Version)

02. In Cold Blood (fest. Pusha T) (Twin Shadow Version)

03. House Of The Rising Sun (feat. Tuka) (Tuka Version)

04. Hit Me Like That Snare (Jimi Charles Moody version)

05. Deadcrush (feat. Danny Brown) (Alchemist x Trooko Version)

06. Adeline (feat. Paigey Cakey and Hex) (ADP Version)

07. Last Year (feat. GoldLink) (Terrace Martin Version)

08. Pleader (feat. PJ Sin Suela) (Trooko Version)

09. 3WW (feat. Lomepal) (Lomepal Version)

10. In Cold Blood (feat. Kontra K) (Kontra K Version)

11. Hit Me Like That Snare (feat. Rejjie Snow) (Rejjie Snow Version)

alt-J 2018 Tour Dates:

10/15 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

10/21 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall

10/24 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall

10/25 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage One

10/28 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

10/29 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

Revisit alt-J’s appearance on interview program Kyle Meredith With…, in which they discuss Radiohead inspirations and why they consider themselves a “folk band.”