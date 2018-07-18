Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Panda Bear and Avey Tare debut new Animal Collective song “Sea of Light” in Atlanta: Watch

During an encore performance on the band members' Sung Tongs album tour

by
on July 18, 2018, 1:48pm
0 comments
Watch Animal Collective "Sea of Light" video
Animal Collective's Panda Bear, photo by Nina Corcoran

Animal Collective members Panda Bear and Avey Tare are currently on tour performing the band’s 2004 freak folk album, Sung Tongs, in full for the very first time. Last night in Atlanta, the two did more than just revisit the past; during the encore, they also treated the audience to what appears to be a new Animal Collective song titled “Sea of Light”.

As fan-caught footage shows, the track was primarily led by Panda Bear (née Noah Lennox), who also happened to be celebrating his 40th birthday that evening. The celestial background lighting further emphasized the song’s dreamy quality.

(Read: The 50 Most Outrageous Album Covers)

Watch below.

It’s unclear whether “Sea of Light” will be a standalone release or appear on a much larger project. However, we do know it’s not part of Animal Collective’s upcoming “audiovisual album,” Tangerine Reef, which is slated to hit stores August 17th.

Previous Story
Bruce Springsteen to air Broadway concert film on Netflix
Next Story
The Struts announce what’s sure to be a very raucous fall tour of North America
No comments