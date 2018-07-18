Panda Bear and Avey Tare debut new Animal Collective song “Sea of Light” in Atlanta: Watch

Animal Collective's Panda Bear, photo by Nina Corcoran

Animal Collective members Panda Bear and Avey Tare are currently on tour performing the band’s 2004 freak folk album, Sung Tongs, in full for the very first time. Last night in Atlanta, the two did more than just revisit the past; during the encore, they also treated the audience to what appears to be a new Animal Collective song titled “Sea of Light”.

As fan-caught footage shows, the track was primarily led by Panda Bear (née Noah Lennox), who also happened to be celebrating his 40th birthday that evening. The celestial background lighting further emphasized the song’s dreamy quality.

Watch below.

It’s unclear whether “Sea of Light” will be a standalone release or appear on a much larger project. However, we do know it’s not part of Animal Collective’s upcoming “audiovisual album,” Tangerine Reef, which is slated to hit stores August 17th.