Panorama Music Festival, photo by Killian Young

The first day of New York’s Panorama Music Festival has been canceled due to severe weather.

Organizers are asking attendees to evacuate Randall’s Island, where the festival takes place. All of Friday’s scheduled sets, including The Weeknd, Migos, The War on Drugs, and Father John Misty, have been canceled.

Panorama plans to resume Saturday with scheduled performances from Janet Jackson, SZA, St. Vincent, Gucci Mane, and more.