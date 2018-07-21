Aquaman reigns over Atlantis in first Comic-Con trailer: Watch

Aquaman, Warner Bros.

Despite the fact that Justice League hardly made the splash Warner Bros. hoped for last November, the studio is still trucking forward with their disastrous DC Cinematic Universe, continuing with James Wan’s deep sea adventure, Aquaman.

Today, the movie received its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, a mere five months ahead of its December 21st release, which says a lot considering we received Justice League footage a good year and a half before the film ever hit theaters.

The film stars Game of Thrones hunk and one-time Conan the Barbarian Jason Momoa as the titular hero, aka Arthur Curry, estranged ruler of Atlantis who is ready to take out the scum that’s floating in his oceans. Looks great. Watch below.

Joining Momoa is another A-list cast for DC, namely Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall wrote the screenplay.

Here’s hoping this is more Wonder Woman and less everything else.