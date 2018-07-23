Arcade Fire’s Will Butler trips and injures ankle, keeps playing

Will Butler injures himself, keeps playing

Arcade Fire may be an arena-playing, household name now, but fame doesn’t seem to have gotten to their heads — they aren’t any less committed to their fans and their music than when they were on the come-up. For the disbelievers, look no further than the band’s concert at Virginia’s Jiffy Lube Live last Friday, July 20th.

During the set, Will Butler, the group’s multi-instrumentalist and brother to frontman Win, went out to play amongst the audience. While on his way back to the stage, he took a nasty spill and appeared to tweak his ankle. Per fan-caught footage (via Reddit), he remained resting on his back on the floor for a few moments, probably to assess the pain of his injury. In just a few seconds, however, he was up and about again, grimacing and hobbling, but still banging on his drum. Will, you the real MVP.

Check out the footage below

In related news, Butler recently spoke to Kyle Meredith about his “disco town halls,” affecting change through music, and why he decided to take a year off from music to earn a mid-career masters degree in public administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School. Listen to the full interview below.

Arcade Fire are currently on their world tour in support of 2017’s Everything Now. In addition to Butler’s badassery, the trek has also included special guests in Florence Welch and Jarvis Cocker.