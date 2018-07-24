Arctic Monkeys perform “The Ultracheese” on Colbert: Watch

Arctic Monkeys perform on Colbert

Ahead of their performance at Queens, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on Tuesday, Arctic Monkeys served as the musical guests on last night’s episode of Colbert. The appearance came in support of the English outfit’s latest release, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

(Read: Ranking: Every Arctic Monkeys Album from Worst to Best)

In addition to treating the late night crowd to a loungey, black-and-white performance of “The Ultracheese”, frontman Alex Turner showed off his new haircut, a close shaved head. Guess those slicked black locks weren’t too comfortable in the NYC humidity? Check out the replay of the performance below.

Arctic Monkeys have another week’s worth of shows in North America before returning home to Europe for further headlining dates and festival appearances. Don’t worry, though: they’ll be back in America come October. Grab tickets to their upcoming dates here.