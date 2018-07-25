Arctic Monkeys cover The Strokes’ “Is This It”: Watch

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, and Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand, photo via reddit

“I just wanted to be one of The Strokes,” begins Arctic Monkeys’ latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino. On Tuesday night, that admiration translated into an onstage cover of The Strokes’ “Is This It”, as Stereogum points out. Led by a freshly-shaven Alex Turner, Arctic Monkeys unveiled their version of the seminal track toward the end of their show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York — a venue just miles away from The Strokes’ East Village stomping grounds. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Turner previously discussed his fandom of Is This It in a 2011 interview with NME. “I remember I used to play the album in college all the time, when our band was first starting,” Turner said. “Loads of people were into them, so loads of bands coming out sounded like them. And I remember consciously trying not to sound like The Strokes, deliberately taking bits out of songs that sounded too much like them, but I still loved that album.”

“As much as they probably hate hearing this as well, they were the band that encouraged me to rip the knees of my jeans and write on them in marker pen. I wrote on them in red ink, ‘I’ve got soul and I’m superbad,’” Turner added.

Yesterday, Arctic Monkeys appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they performed “The Ultracheese” from Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.