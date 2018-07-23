Arctic Monkeys share new video for “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”: Watch

If Arctic Monkeys’ new video for “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” is any indication, frontman Alex Turner is living his best life. The clip depicts the young rock god spending a weekend in Las Vegas a la Hunter S. Thompson. He lounges about in a penthouse, rides through the desert on a Vespa, and photographs wild horses. Much like the band’s previous video for “Four Out of Five”, which was created by the same team of Ben Chappell and Aaron Brown, the lines between reality and Turner’s mind-altering hallucinations are blurred to the point where the late Thompson would be proud. Watch the immensely entertaining video below.

“Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” is the title track to the band’s latest album.