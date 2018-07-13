Ariana Grande premieres new single “God is a Woman”: Stream

Ariana Grande's "God is a Woman" artwork

In a little over a month, Ariana Grande Davidson will return with her latest album, Sweetener. In anticipation of its August 17th release, she’s shared a number of singles, including “No Tears Left to Cry”, “The Light is Coming” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Raindrops”, which she dropped on her 25th birthday. Now, she’s revealed a fourth track in “God is a Woman”.

“God is a Woman” was produced by ILYA for MXM, written by Grande, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson, and ILYA. Its corresponding video, directed by Dave Meyers, will premiere Friday at Noon. In the meantime, check out the song’s lyric video below.