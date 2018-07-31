Following surprise reunion, As I Lay Dying to embark on 2018 Europe tour

As I Lay Dying, courtesy of Metal Blade

When singer Tim Lambesis was sentenced to six years in prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife, it appeared that As I Lay Dying’s career was over.

But last month, following Lambesis’ early release in late 2016, the band announced that it had reunited, to much surprise and controversy. Today, As I Lay Dying just revealed dates for their first tour in five-plus years, a European trek that will kick off in December.

In June, the metalcore act’s longtime lineup of Lambesis, guitarists Nick Hipa and Phil Sgrosso, drummer Jordan Mancino and bassist Josh Gilbert confirmed the reunion, releasing a new song, “My Own Grave” (watch below) — and the backlash was immediate. Many fans wondered how the other members could welcome Lambesis back to the band following such a heinous crime.

As I Lay Dying soon addressed fans’ concerns with an emotional video in which the members each detailed their strong reservations and ultimate acceptance of reuniting the band with Lambesis. That was followed by a one-off show on June 16th at SOMA side stage in AILD’s hometown of San Diego.

Earlier this month, the band wrote on Facebook, “We are thankful for an environment of love and positivity within and around our renewed relationships. To the family, friends, crew, and fans in attendance at our recent San Diego show, we would like to express our deepest sense of gratitude for making the evening a meaningful experience.”

As I Lay Dying 2018 European Tour Dates:

12/01 – Bochum, Germany @ Matrix

12/02 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo

12/03 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

12/04 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

12/05 – Aarau, Switzerland @ Kiff

12/06 – Bologna, Italy @ Locomotive Club

12/07 – Wien, Austria @ SiMM City

12/08 – Munchen, Germany @ Backstage

12/09 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ Substage

12/10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum

12/11 – Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadka

12/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden

12/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Logo

12/14 – Hannover, Germany @ Musikzentrum

12/15 – Chemnitz, Germany @ AJZ