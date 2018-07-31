Travis Scott unveils freaky Astroworld album artwork

Astroworld album artwork

Travis Scott has revealed the album artwork for Astroworld, ahead of its official release this Friday, August 3rd.

The image shows two children enjoying themselves at the rapper’s own freaky Astroworld carnival (though it’s hard to imagine the LP content itself being anything close to PG-13). Per Scott, the cover art was created by David LaChapelle, an artist/photographer/videographer known for his work with Whitney Houston, Elton John, and Mariah Carey.

Check it out below.

ASTROWORLD 8/3/18 @david_lachapelle A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 31, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

Update: Scott has revealed a second cover.

Astroworld 8/3 @david_lachapelle A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jul 31, 2018 at 8:18pm PDT

During an Instagram Live session last Saturday (via Hypebeast), producer Mike Dean said “you’re gonna shit your fucking pants” once fans hear Scott’s follow-up to 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

Dean is one of several known producers to have worked on the new album. The likes of Sonny Digital, WondaGurl, Wheezy, NAV, Amir “Cash” Esmailian, Frank Dukes, Gunna, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and Allen Ritter all joined Scott in Hawaii last month to put the finishing touches on the album.