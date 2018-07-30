Peter Murphy and David J reunite for 40th anniversary Bauhaus tour

Peter Murphy and David J, photo via Wikipedia

Peter Murphy has spent the better part of this decade honoring iconic goth act Bauhaus, which he co-founded four decades ago with David J. Now, after reuniting with J for recent shows, Murphy has announced the two will be embarking on a robust tour of the UK, Europe, and Oceania in honor of the band’s 40th anniversary.

“The Ruby Celebration Tour” — named after the gemstone signifying a marriage’s 40th anniversary — will find the pair playing their debut album, In The Flat Field, in its entirety before launching into an extended encore of Bauhaus classics. The tour kicks off on October 18th, just in time for Halloween, in New Zealand and will wrap up in Greece on December 15th.

In a press release, Murphy also notes that the band is currently prepping a series of colorful vinyl reissues for release later this year.

See the pair’s full tour itinerary below.

Ruby Celebration Tour Dates:

10/18 – Wellington, NZ@ San Fran

10/19 – Christchurch, @ NZ@ Foundry

10/20 – Auckland, AU @ Powerstation

10/22 – Adelaide, AU @ Governor Hindmarsh

10/25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo

10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts

10/27 – Sydney, AU @ The Factory

10/28 – Perth, AU @ The Capitol Theatre

11/06 – St Petersburg, RS @ Aurora Hall

11/07 – Moscow, RS @ Glavclub

11/09 – Belgrade, RS @ Dom Omladine Beograda

11/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett

11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/18 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmataz

11/21 – Rome, IT @ Orion Live Club

11/22 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/23 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/24 – Bochum, DE @ Christuskirche

11/26 – Wroclaw, PL @ A2

11/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

11/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

12/06 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

12/08 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett SU

12/09 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega

12/12 – Stockholm, SW @ Nalen

12/14 – Athens, GR @ Gazi Music Hall

12/15 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theater