Peter Murphy and David J reunite for 40th anniversary Bauhaus tour

Peter Murphy has spent the better part of this decade honoring iconic goth act Bauhaus, which he co-founded four decades ago with David J. Now, after reuniting with J for recent shows, Murphy has announced the two will be embarking on a robust tour of the UK, Europe, and Oceania in honor of the band’s 40th anniversary.
“The Ruby Celebration Tour” — named after the gemstone signifying a marriage’s 40th anniversary — will find the pair playing their debut album, In The Flat Field, in its entirety before launching into an extended encore of Bauhaus classics. The tour kicks off on October 18th, just in time for Halloween, in New Zealand and will wrap up in Greece on December 15th.
In a press release, Murphy also notes that the band is currently prepping a series of colorful vinyl reissues for release later this year.
See the pair’s full tour itinerary below.
Ruby Celebration Tour Dates:
10/18 – Wellington, NZ@ San Fran
10/19 – Christchurch, @ NZ@ Foundry
10/20 – Auckland, AU @ Powerstation
10/22 – Adelaide, AU @ Governor Hindmarsh
10/25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo
10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts
10/27 – Sydney, AU @ The Factory
10/28 – Perth, AU @ The Capitol Theatre
11/06 – St Petersburg, RS @ Aurora Hall
11/07 – Moscow, RS @ Glavclub
11/09 – Belgrade, RS @ Dom Omladine Beograda
11/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett
11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
11/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/18 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
11/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmataz
11/21 – Rome, IT @ Orion Live Club
11/22 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/23 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/24 – Bochum, DE @ Christuskirche
11/26 – Wroclaw, PL @ A2
11/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
11/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
12/06 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
12/08 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett SU
12/09 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
12/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega
12/12 – Stockholm, SW @ Nalen
12/14 – Athens, GR @ Gazi Music Hall
12/15 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theater