Beck performs with Spoon’s Britt Daniel and Jenny Lewis in NYC: Watch

Spoon's Britt Daniel and Beck, photo via @raphph's Instagram

Beck headlined New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Over the course of his 19-song set, he brought out two special guests.

First to take the stage was Spoon frontman Britt Daniel, who assisted on “Dear Life”, taken from Beck’s most recent album, Colors. The two indie rockers also performed the Spoon’s Gimme Fiction classic “I Turn My Camera On”.

Later, Beck welcomed back opening act Jenny Lewis. Together, they did “Girl Dreams”, which originally appeared on Beck’s 1994 album, One Foot in the Grave. It marked the first time he’d played it live in 15 years.

Elsewhere in his set, Beck packed in other favorites from 1996’s Odelay (“Devil’s Haircut”), 2006’s The Information (“Think I’m In Love”), and 2005’s Guero (“E-Pro”). He also played Colors single “Wow” and “Blue Moon” from 2014’s Morning Phase.

Beck’s North American tour continues tonight in Philadelphia. He recently performed a pair of songs on Colbert.

Check out fan-caught footage below (via Stereogum), followed by some photos.