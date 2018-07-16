Behemoth announce fall 2018 North American headlining tour with support from At the Gates

Behemoth, courtesy of Metal Blade Records

Polish metal masters Behemoth have announced a fall 2018 headlining North American tour, and they’re bringing highly influential Swedish metal veterans At the Gates with them. The jaunt will also feature American act Wolves in the Throne Room.

The trek, dubbed the “Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v.” tour, will be in support of Behemoth’s upcoming 11th album, due out this fall. The extreme metal act will also be supporting Slayer on the second North American leg of the thrash legends’ ongoing farewell tour this summer, but frontman Nergal is excited for his band to keep trekking stateside this fall.

“I hereby announce Behemoth’s triumphant return to the North American shores this fall,” declares Nergal. “We will be in the noble company of At the Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room, who will be supporting us on our 11th opus. Even though it’s only been a few moments since we played for you, our American legions, we cannot wait for this tour to start! It’s gonna be the first headlining run supporting new music and we are bringing all the artillery, which means the biggest production thus far! ‘Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v.’ arrives soon and we WANT you to celebrate this sonic pandemonium with us!”

At the Gates, whose brand of melodic death metal in the early ’90s had a major influence on the metalcore scene to follow, will be serving as an opening act for the first time in more than two decades.

“At the Gates have not done a support tour since 1996,” explains frontman Tomas Lindberg. “When we got invited to this tour, we immediately saw the logic to the package. This is three bands with their own unique sound, three bands totally dedicated to finding the core of their art. Three important bands. It all made sense to us, and we are flattered to be part of this. I truly believe that this is THE ONE tour not to miss this year. Get ready to drink from the night itself together with us.”

The tour kicks off Oct. 20th in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps up Nov. 24th in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be seen below. Grab tickets here.

Behemoth “Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v.” tour dates:

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/27 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/03 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ M-Telus

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

11/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/13 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/16 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

11/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

11/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

11/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

11/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre