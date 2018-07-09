Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Eddie Vedder, Oprah to headline Global Citizen Festival in South Africa

Beyoncé and JAY-Z (Photo by Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup)

This year’s Global Citizen Festival, the annual event put on by the Global Poverty Project, will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa to commemorate the 100th birthday of Nelson Mandela. Today, the lineup for the festival has been revealed, and it’s a doozy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z will headline alongside Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Pharrell Williams and Coldplay’s Chris Martin (who are being billed together), Usher, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Tiwa Savage, and Wizkid.

Other performers include Cassper Nyovest, D’banj, and Sho Madjozi, while Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, Bonang Matheba, and Forest Whitaker will serve as hosts. Oprah Winfrey will deliver the keynote address.

Set to take place December 2nd at Joburg’s FNB Stadium, this year’s festival is dubbed Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100. It serves as the culmination of a series of events across the world celebrating the centennial of Nelson Mandela, one of history’s greatest revolutionaries and leaders. The words of Mandela’s final speech in 2008 — “We all have the opportunity to be great and play our part” — act as a motto for the fest.

“Nelson Mandela was one of the greatest examples of resistance, patience and forgiveness that our world will ever know,” said Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans in a statement. “It is our great honor to campaign in his name and answer his call to be the generation to end extreme poverty.”

As with similar Global Citizen events, tickets will be given out for free to individuals who perform various charitable actions in the lead up to the festival. Visit the festival’s website for more information. Paid tickets will also be available at a later date.

Along with its charitable initiatives, Global Citizen’s year-long campaign aims to rally $1 billion in new commitments, with $500 million dedicated to the lives of 20 million women and girls worldwide.