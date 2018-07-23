Billie Eilish announces 2018 North American headlining tour

Billie Eilish, photo by Ben Kaye

On the heels of dropping last week’s surprise single “you should see me in a crown”, Billie Eilish has announced a headlining tour of North America in support of this year’s don’t smile at me EP and her forthcoming full-length debut.

“The 1 By 1 Tour” kicks off on October 23rd, with the pop prodigy taking the stage at Portland’s Roseland Theater, and wraps up in Los Angeles on November 20th. She’s also playing a slew of festivals, including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Outside Lands, and supporting Florence & The Machine on a few dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 27th at 10 a.m. local time. See the artist’s full tour itinerary below, and check out Eilish’s other recent singles, including Khalid collaboration “Lovely” and a cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling”. You can grab tickets here.

Billie Eilish 2018 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Montreal, ON @ Osheaga Festival

08/10-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/23 – Honolulu, HI @ Republik

09/15-16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

10/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

10/06 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/31 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/03 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/17 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

* = w/ Florence & The Machine