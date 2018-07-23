Billie Eilish announces 2018 North American headlining tour

On the heels of dropping last week’s surprise single “you should see me in a crown”, Billie Eilish has announced a headlining tour of North America in support of this year’s don’t smile at me EP and her forthcoming full-length debut.
“The 1 By 1 Tour” kicks off on October 23rd, with the pop prodigy taking the stage at Portland’s Roseland Theater, and wraps up in Los Angeles on November 20th. She’s also playing a slew of festivals, including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Outside Lands, and supporting Florence & The Machine on a few dates.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 27th at 10 a.m. local time. See the artist’s full tour itinerary below, and check out Eilish’s other recent singles, including Khalid collaboration “Lovely” and a cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling”. You can grab tickets here.
Billie Eilish 2018 Tour Dates:
07/28 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/01 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Montreal, ON @ Osheaga Festival
08/10-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
08/23 – Honolulu, HI @ Republik
09/15-16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *
10/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA
10/06 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
10/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/31 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/03 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/17 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
* = w/ Florence & The Machine