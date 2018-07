BIlly Corgan at Disneyland

A few years back, Billy Corgan was photographed looking particularly Mellon Collie during a visit to Disneyland. The Internet had its fun, as did Family Guy.

This week, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman returned to the Happiest Place on Earth, and this time he made sure to smile for the camera. In an accompanying Instagram caption, the notorious conspiracy theorist quipped: “At @disneyland, having an absolutely miserable time. (Note the fake smiles on our faces as evidence).”