Blink-182 announce North American tour dates

Travis Barker’s health issues put a hold on Blink-182’s summer plans, as the venerable pop punk outfit had to postpone a residency at Las Vegas’ Pearl Theater after the drummer was afflicted with blood clots in his arms. Now, however, it looks like the band is ready to make up for lost time, as they’ve not only announced a new batch of fall shows but also rescheduled their residency dates.

On September 12th, the band will begin a short trek that includes a number of Midwest and West Coast dates, as well as their planned stop at this year’s Riot Fest in Chicago. Albany pop punk outfit State Champs will join the band on a handful of the dates.

The residency will recommence shortly after the tour’s final stop in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with Blink kicking off four weekends at the Pearl on October 26th.

Check out the band’s residency website for additional details, and pick up tickets for the tour beginning Friday, July 27th. You can grab them here.

Barker, it seems, is healed up and ready to go. Last night, he posted a picture of himself brandishing some drumsticks on his Facebook page.

Blink-182 2018 Tour Dates:

09/12 – Moorehead, MN @ Bluestem Meadow *

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/15 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

09/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

09/18 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *

09/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock *

09/24 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center *

09/25 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs at Stir Cove *

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

* = w/ State Champs