Blood Orange premieres new single/video “Charcoal Baby”: Stream

Blood Orange's "Charcoal Baby" video

Next month, Dev Hynes will return with a new Blood Orange album called Negro Swan. In anticipation, Hynes has unveil “Charcoal Baby” as the first single along with a video directed by Crack Stevens. Watch it below.

In a statement, Hynes describes Negro Swan as “an exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color. A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness.”