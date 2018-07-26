Blood Orange shares new song/video, “Jewelry”, starring Janet Mock: Watch

Janet Mock in Blood Orange's "Jewelry" video

On August 24th, Dev Hynes will return with a new Blood Orange album called Negro Swan. After sharing the music video for lead single “Charcoal Baby” late last night, he’s already back with another album track and visual, “Jewelry”.

Directed by Hynes himself, the clip for the smooth blend of hip-hop and R&B features Janet Mock, writer, director, and producer of FX’s latest smash show, Pose. There’s also appearances by musician Ian Isiah and Kai the Black Angel (you’ll know him when you see him). Check out the video below.

Pre-orders for Negro Swan are available via Domino. Blood Orange will tour behind the effort throughout the late summer and early fall, including stops at Osheaga Music Festival, Life Is Beautiful Festival, and Austin City Limits.