Blood Orange announces new album, Negro Swan

Dev Hynes will return next month with a new Blood Orange album. Titled Negro Swan, it’s due for release on August 24th through Domino Records.
In a statement, Hynes describes Negro Swan as “an exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color. A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness.”
Pre-orders are ongoing via Domino Mart. Check out the album artwork and Hynes’ upcoming tour dates below.
Negro Swan marks Hynes’ fourth Blood Orange album to date and follows 2016’s excellent Freetown Sound.
Negro Swan Artwork:
Blood Orange 2018 Tour Dates:
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival
09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
09/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
09/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/26 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore
09/28 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/29 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
10/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival Paris
11/03-04 – Turin, IT @ Club to Club Festival
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
11/07-10 – Reykjavik, IC @ Iceland Airwaves Festival
11/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall