Blood Orange announces new album, Negro Swan

Blood Orange, photo by Philip Cosores

Dev Hynes will return next month with a new Blood Orange album. Titled Negro Swan, it’s due for release on August 24th through Domino Records.

In a statement, Hynes describes Negro Swan as “an exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color. A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness.”

Pre-orders are ongoing via Domino Mart. Check out the album artwork and Hynes’ upcoming tour dates below.

Negro Swan marks Hynes’ fourth Blood Orange album to date and follows 2016’s excellent Freetown Sound.

Negro Swan Artwork:

Blood Orange 2018 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

09/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

09/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore

09/28 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/29 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

10/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival Paris

11/03-04 – Turin, IT @ Club to Club Festival

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

11/07-10 – Reykjavik, IC @ Iceland Airwaves Festival

11/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall