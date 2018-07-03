Brant Bjork shares blazing new single “Chocolatize”: Stream

Brant Bjork, photo by Karl Hahn

Mankind Woman is the forthcoming 13th (!) solo effort from Brant Bjork, set for a September 14th release date through Heavy Psych Sounds Records. The 11-track collection is said to be the stoner rock veteran’s most lyrically complex, delving into “personal sensitivities, elite hypocrisies, racism, sexism and the daily struggle to find peace, love and understanding in today’s American society,” per a press statement.

The former drummer and founder of Kyuss is teasing his new album with lead single “Chocolatize”. Ablaze with heated riffs — no doubt a result of recording in the California desert town of 29 Palms — the track plays out like the audio simulation of being completely slathered in melted chocolate while lighting up. It’s hot and messy in all the right ways. Yum.

Have a taste below.

Mankind Woman features additional contributions from Low Desert Punk Band guitarist Bubba Dupree, as well as former Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age member Nick Olivieri. Bjork will support the LP with a European tour that commences in November.