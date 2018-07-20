Sarah Palin’s daughter, Bristol, joins cast of Teen Mom

Bristol Palin and Sarah Palin

Bristol Palin, the daughter of Alaska’s former governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has signed on to join the cast of MTV’s popular reality show, Teen Mom.

Per TMZ, Palin will be replacing Farrah Abraham, who has since gone on to pursue a career in porn.

Palin, 27, has three children. She became pregnant with her first, Tripp, at the age of 17 as her mother was running for VP alongside John McCain. Bristol and her husband, Dakota Meyer, are in the process of divorcing.

In related news, Sarah Palin is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who is America? after being duped into doing a fake interview.