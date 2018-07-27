BROCKHAMPTON unveils “1997 DIANA”: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON's video for "1997 DIANA"

BROCKHAMPTON have let loose another single in advance of their new album, the best years of our lives. Following “1999 WILDFIRE” and “1998 TRUMAN” comes “1997 DIANA”. Like the previously revealed singes, it comes accompanied with a video, which was directed by band leader Kevin Abstract. Watch it below.

the best years of our lives marks the group’s first album since the solid SATURATION III, which was released in December 2017. More significantly, it will also be their first release since the group parted ways with member Ameer Vann following accusations of sexual and emotional abuse and misconduct by multiple women. Founding member Kevin Abstract initially defended Vann, but the group later cut ties, delaying the release of their next album, then called Puppy, and cancelling their tour. The tour, which includes a stop at Lollapalooza, is now back on.