BROCKHAMPTON premieres “1998 TRUMAN”: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye

The wild and crazy guys of BROCKHAMPTON have unveiled a new track. During the sophomore edition of their Beats One radio program “THINGS WE LOST IN THE FIRE RADIO”, the hip-hop boy band premiered “1998 TRUMAN”. It’s accompanied by a video directed by BROCKHAMPTON leader Kevin Abstract, which you can stream below.

“1998 TRUMAN” follows the release of “1999 WILDFIRE” along with the premiere of “Tonya” on The Tonight Show last month. A new album called the best years of our lives is coming “soon.” It will mark the group’s first album since the solid SATURATION III, which was released in December 2017. More significantly, it will also be their first release since the group parted ways with member Ameer Vann following accusations of sexual and emotional abuse and misconduct by multiple women. Founding member Kevin Abstract initially defended Vann, but the group later cut ties, delaying the release of their next album, then called Puppy, and cancelling their tour. The tour, which includes a stop at Lollapalooza, is now back on.